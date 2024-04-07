Wolves Chairman Questions VAR's Role After Disallowed Goal

Wolves chairman Jeff Shi has questioned the role of the video assistant referee after Max Kilman 's disallowed effort in their match against West Ham . Kilman's late header was ruled out with team-mate Tawanda Chirewa deemed to be blocking West Ham keeper Lukasz Fabianski's view while offside. Shi expressed his concerns about remote decisions disallowing goals in football.

Wolves captain Kilman thought he had equalized in the ninth minute of stoppage time, but the goal was disallowed after a VAR review. Wolves have experienced several controversial decisions against them this season. Fabianski and West Ham manager David Moyes both believed the goal should have stood. Wolves hope that the Premier League and PGMOL address these concerns to maintain the integrity of the competition

