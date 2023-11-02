4 reasons the Lionesses’ Olympic dream is unravelling with Team GB set to miss out on Paris

Newcastle embarrass Man Utd – a display that inept could get Erik ten Hag sackedThe 3-2 reverse in Belgium was the Lionesses’ second loss in four matches and they go into their final two matches against the Netherlands and Scotland with their fate out of their hands.

That is partly a consequence of the increase in competitive fixtures due to the Nations League (in her first six matches, they did not let in one, and conceded just 10 in her first 18 months), but it is also a sign of a more fundamental issue with the full-backs pushing up and the defence maintaining a high line even against sides who are as strong on the counter as Belgium.

“So it’s a team thing. If it’s a safe ball possession – that’s how we call it – then you can’t go higher, but when you lose it then of course they’re going to run in behind, and we have to get back then really quick.” headtopics.com

However, both still essentially operated as wing-backs, and while Charles impressed in Leicester and Bronze shone going forward in Leuven, the system left too much space in behind. If they are given such license to roam, England have to revert to theThe Lionesses were unfortunate to lose Alex Greenwood to a sickening head injury on Tuesday night.

It is easy to forget that the defence is still missing Leah Williamson, and in attack Beth Mead and another option at No 9 in Beth England.In spite of their defensive issues, though, one of Wiegman’s biggest frustrations was that England are creating so many chances and not putting them away. That is particularly difficult against compact sides like Belgium, who she pointed out “have many players in the box – they play really tight”. headtopics.com

Between February and August, Alessia Russo, whom Wiegman has chosen to lead the line, did not score an international goal and she has only netted once in the Nations League, in the defeat to the Netherlands.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: i newspaper »

England v Belgium LIVE: Team news and build-up as Lionesses return to Nations League actionEngland continue their UEFA Women's Nations League campaign against Belgium at Den Dreef Stadium in Leuven Read more ⮕

Lionesses exposed as Olympics qualification in doubtEngland's defeat in Belgium leaves qualification for the Olympic Games in doubt as their weaknesses are exposed yet again. Read more ⮕

Belgium vs England: Lionesses dominate but fail to capitalize on chancesTessa Wullaert scored Belgium's equaliser for 2-2 then converted a penalty late in the second half to make it 3-2 to the hosts. The Lionesses have completely dominated this game, but they have failed to make the most of their chances. Read more ⮕

Lionesses stunned by Belgium as Alex Greenwood suffers worrying injury in Nations LeagueEngland suffer another Nations League loss to leave their hopes of Olympic qualification hanging in the balance Read more ⮕

Belgium 3-2 England: Late penalty sees the Lionesses suffer another Nations League setbackEngland suffered another Nations League setback as Tessa Wullaert's late penalty condemned Sarina Wiegman's team to a 3-2 defeat in Leuven. Read more ⮕

Lionesses' Alex Greenwood 'conscious' after being carried off on stretcher following head clashThe Lionesses reported their defender is now 'conscious and talking and is being monitored by our medical staff.' Read more ⮕