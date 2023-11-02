‘I sexted my elderly neighbour’: 10 people share their most embarrassing WhatsApp mistakes

“We never spoke of it, I was so incredibly embarrassed I just shoved it down into the depths of my brain.” (Photo: Getty/ Xavier Lorenzo)

“It turned out that my 15-year-old daughter, who was furious with me for stopping her going to a gig on a school night, had gone into my phone and changed the names of some of my contacts. So actually, I’d sexted our elderly neighbour whose cat I was feeding because her husband had had a terrible stroke, and she was at the hospital with him. We never spoke of it. I was so incredibly embarrassed I just shoved it down into the depths of my brain.

A friend of mine, annoyed with her housemate, meant to text me a rant but sent it to the housemate instead. “The message was about how much she was irritating me, what a spoilt brat she was, and how I really thought I might have to move out,” she says. “When I realised what I’d done, I thought about how I could style it out, but there was no way so I admitted I was struggling but that I was having a bad day, and I was sorry. But we got more distant after that. headtopics.com

Relationship horror is one thing, but work is a minefield too, with the risk of reply-all, Slack messages, and work WhatsApps groups, all demanding our attention all the time. My colleague Simon says: “I once messaged thesports editor after a shift: “Home in an hour; love you xxx” (obviously thinking it was my wife).

Meanwhile, a friend who worked in a restaurant remembers the moment his colleague sent a WhatsApp to the boss saying, “Not going to finish early, my boss is being a c***”.

