Being a Jew in London has never been so frightening – so why don’t my friends know what to say?

through and through – I have a detailed family tree, lovingly compiled by my Dad’s first cousin, Angie – my great grandparents were Lithuanian and Austro-Hungarian exiles who left at the turn of the 20th century fleeing. We never imagined that there could be such comparable barbaric savagery ever again exacted against us, simply for being Jewish.

Though I’m an infrequently practising, albeit rusty Hebrew speaking Jew, living far away from the horrors of the conflict in Israel and Gaza, my life has changed dramatically since the 7 October attacks. I feel fundamentally fragile, and constantly on edge with tears never far away. I have nightmares about being chased and herded., nor more unsettled. When I have felt able to look at pictures of the hostages, they look like people I know among my extended friendship group.

This experience has been made all the more painful by the fact many other friends have failed to recognise how I might be feeling. Some got in touch early on and expressed concern for both the harrowing situation and how it might be affecting me, but others have been deafening in their silence. As many Jewish people have expressed, it is so very hurtful. I don’t expect them to know how it feels, yet not to acknowledge how I might feel and check in seems cruel. headtopics.com

“But you don’t have family or close friends in Israel,” some say – as if that should comfort me. Well meaning, if carelessly considered. If only they could see that this feels like an attack on all Jews – if only they knew how frightening it is to see the soaringon social media and on the streets of London and other cities. The Met Police have reported that crimes against Jews are up 1,350 per cent in London alone.

Evidently, for many non-Jewish people, it is hard to imagine the everyday effects of the conflict. It immediately changed my social life, for example. I’m a food and travel journalist, and there was a foodie event I wanted to attend close to Marble Arch, but friends wisely advised I shouldn’t go due to the pro-Palestinian march that Saturday. I’d love to visit my favourite Jewish bakeries, such as Karma Bread, but even this feels like a risk I don’t need to take right now. I am so jumpy. headtopics.com

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: i newspaper »

Expansion of Ulez Leads to Cleaner Air in LondonThe ultra low emission zone (Ulez) in London has been expanded, resulting in cleaner air across the city. A report by Transport for London (TfL) shows that the proportion of vehicles complying with minimum emissions standards has increased from 85% to 95% in the expanded area. The Ulez zone now covers all London boroughs, and petrol cars must generally have been registered after 2005 to meet the emissions standards. Despite limited data on air quality, the decrease in non-compliant vehicles suggests improved air quality in London. Read more ⮕

Image of man released by police after homophobic assault in Islington, north LondonThe man is a 'dangerous individual' and 'it is crucial that he is located as a matter of urgency', says Detective Constable Lauren Gresty. Read more ⮕

35 Arrested as Just Stop Oil Activists Cause Traffic Disruption in West LondonPolice have arrested 35 people after Just Stop Oil activists held up traffic on a major road in west London. The activists, who want the government to stop issuing new oil and gas licences, slowly marched down Kensington's West Cromwell Road. Officers arrived at the scene within four minutes and cleared the road in under half an hour. Similar protests have taken place in recent days. Read more ⮕

Giant effigy of London Mayor Sadiq Khan chosen for Kent bonfire after 'unpopular' ULEZ decisionThe 11-metre effigy of Khan will become the centre piece at the Kent town’s annual bonfire celebrations. Read more ⮕

Chai: Is this London's latest tea craze?More Chai cafes are starting to pop up across the capital, with four opening in one street in a year. Read more ⮕

Bedbug infestation forces evacuation and closure of west London libraryA bedbug infestation was discovered in the furniture of a west London library - forcing it to be evacuated. Read more ⮕