27 New Xbox Games Coming Next Week

Another 27 new Xbox games are coming to the platform next week across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. This includes notable releases such as new Game Pass addition While the Iron's Hot on December 5, the massive Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora on December 7, and new PC Game Pass title Against the Storm on December 8. December is also a pretty big month for Xbox Game Pass.

To see whats on the horizon, be sure to check out our hefty list of announced games coming to Game Pass for December and beyond. Here's a breakdown of everything coming to the world of Xbox next week. Let us know which of these you're planning on picking up in the comments! December 4 Make Way — Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4OAqRoU7lPg&pp=ygUVTWFrZ... Make Way Achievements Speed around loops, dart through train crossings, drift around helter skelters, and unleash wacky weaponry in this modern take on classic top-down multiplayer racing games. The twist? You build the track. December 5 Born of Bread — Xbox Series X|S https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XcqibnGpBYw&pp=ygUaQm9yb.





TrueAchievement » / 🏆 31. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

What games could leave Xbox Game Pass in December 2023?To help plan your achievement-hunting efforts, we've dived into some data to bring you a list of games that could leave Xbox Game Pass in December.

Source: TrueAchievement - 🏆 31. / 68 Read more »

Quick and Easy Game Completions on Xbox Game PassThere is loads of easy Gamerscore up for grabs if you're an Xbox Game Pass subscriber! Check out our list of quick completions available with Game Pass:

Source: TrueAchievement - 🏆 31. / 68 Read more »

Comic-book FPS Roboquest joins Game Pass today with over 70 achievementsAfter being included in Xbox Game Pass with Game Preview, the 1.0 version of Roboquest arrives for Xbox Series X|S and Game Pass today with over 70 achievements.

Source: TrueAchievement - 🏆 31. / 68 Read more »

Xbox Game Pass adds two more games todayAnother two new games join the Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass libraries, including Don't Nod's action-puzzle climbing title, Jusant.

Source: TrueAchievement - 🏆 31. / 68 Read more »

Xbox Game Pass loses Football Manager 2023 and six more games soonMicrosoft has now confirmed what's leaving Xbox Game Pass next, with seven games, including Football Manager 2023, leaving the service soon.

Source: TrueAchievement - 🏆 31. / 68 Read more »

Xbox Announces New Games Coming to Game Pass in NovemberXbox has revealed the first set of games that will be added to Game Pass in November, including day one releases. Some of the new additions include Headbangers: Rhythm Royale and a climbing game from Don't Nod, the developer of Life is Strange. Coral Island will also be joining the service's library. Stay tuned for the departure dates of other games from Game Pass.

Source: eurogamer - 🏆 68. / 61 Read more »