Association of Renal Resistive Indices with Mortality and Dialysis Initiation in Chronic Kidney Disease Patients

Renal resistive indices (RRI) have been shown to predict the progression of kidney disease. This study aims to evaluate the association of RRI with mortality and dialysis initiation after adjustment to therapeutic and life style interventions. This is a retrospective study that included all chronic kidney disease patients followed for at least two years in three nephrology clinics between 2006 and 2019 and who had a RRI level in their files.

Kaplan Meier and log rank test compared the survival of patients with normal versus high RRI. Cox regression analysis evaluated the association between RRI and death or dialysis initiation after adjustment to treatments and life style modifications. A total of 192 patients were analyzed: 68 had RRI 0.7 was associated with higher mortality. Similarly, Romano et al. followed 131 patients with a mean age of 76 years, for a median of 7.5 years and found that patients with RRI ≥ 0.80 had a faster kidney function loss and higher mortality, and similar to our results, their AUROCs of RRI for predicting mortality and progression of renal disease were 0





