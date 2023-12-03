The Role of Drawing in the Artist's Practice

Now I want to ask you about your drawings. Of course, in the beginning there were paintings. You were painting skies and the airplanes in the sky. You stopped painting at some point, but you always continued to draw. I mean, I often saw you drawing in restaurants and when you were travelling on the bullet train. What’s the role of drawing in your practice? MA: Well, you are about to get my new book. It’s called Nomadic Journey and Spirit of Places. It was just published by Prestel.

Can you google it now? I didn’t get a copy yet, but as soon as I get it, I’m going to send you one. I’m very proud of this book, because it’s made on stationery I collected from the different hotels I’ve been to. HUO: Wow. MA: But it’s only drawings and collages. It’s a nomadic book. You’re going to get a special drawing by me in it for you. This is my favourite book at the moment. And then I also published another one, it’s coming out with Laurence King and it’s called A Visual Biograph





