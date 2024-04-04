2024 betMGM Premier League Darts Fixtures and Results

Keep up to date with the 2024 betMGM Premier League fixtures and results as Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen and Luke Humphries get set to headline in Manchester. The 2024 Premier League Darts format will see eight of the sport's top stars contesting 16 mini-events during the season, with each league night comprising quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final over the best of 11 legs.

Points will be awarded each night to form the league table, from which the top four players will progress to the Play-Offs, which will be held at The O2 in London on Thursday May 2

