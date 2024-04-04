Anonymous campaigner uses witty signs to shame council over potholes

A video shows some of the witty hand-painted signs that have been placed around pothole hotspots by an anonymous campaigner, known as the Daventry Banksy. Despite being repeatedly removed, she has vowed to continue making more in a bid to shame West Northamptonshire Council into repairing the craters. The comical signs dub Daventry 'Pot Hole City' and one referencing the musical Grease declares: 'I got potholes. They're multiplying. And W.N.C is losing control.' Others joke 'Ghostbusters.

Who you gonna call? Not W.N.C' and 'Warning: Extreme traffic calming - craters.' Motorists say they have been left angry by the sheer volume of potholes plaguing the town's streets and damaging people's cars for the past few months. And the artist said she will not sto

