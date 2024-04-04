Smith Rowe's Performance Raises Questions for Arsenal

Smith Rowe shone against Luton but it's hard to see where he fits in for Mikel Arteta's Gunners. He made his England debut, scored his first international goal and would probably have made it to the 2022 World Cup had a groin issue not reoccured, forcing him to have surgery that kept him out for three months. Now back fit, he showed on Wednesday a glimpse of the player that convinced Arsenal to turn down bidders and hand him a big contract.
But his very appearance was a symptom of the fixture list and an indicator that Mikel Arteta was resting players. Five changes were made in all, and alongside the Englishman in midfield was Thomas Partey, making his first start for eight months."I was lucky enough – he probably won’t remember this – but I did a few camps with him with the U20s when I was working at the FA and I thought he was outstanding,” said Edwards.“He’s a top player. They’ve got a lot of top players and it’s just been unfortunate he’s not been able to get i
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »
Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »
Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »
Source: F365 - 🏆 5. / 97 Read more »
Source: BBCLondonNews - 🏆 115. / 51 Read more »
Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »