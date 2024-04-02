15-Year-Old Shot Dead by Police as Deputy Pleads to Stop Shooting

A 15-year-old was shot dead by police as a deputy begs fellow officers to 'stop shooting her' after the teenager was kidnapped by her father, newly released footage shows. The horrific moment was filmed by a police helicopter above the 15 freeway in Hesperia, California, as Savannah Graziano, shrouded in a blanket, tried to escape from her father, John Graziano, 45.
The teenager was fatally gunned down despite following cops instructions, as one deputy could be heard yelling at fellow officers to hold fire.Police initially claimed the teen had been shot dead because she was firing back and wearing 'tactical equipment', with the newly-released footage appearing to disprove such claims.Officers were not wearing body-cams at the time of the incident.Graziano kidnapped his daughter and began a 70 mile police chase on September 27, 2022, after murdering his estranged wife Tracy Martine
18-year-old charged with murder of man shot dead near nightclubShaquille Graham, 30, was gunned down at around 4.30am on March 10 in Catford Broadway.
