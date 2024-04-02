Makers of 'Vegan' Tiramisu Face Trial for Manslaughter After Woman's Death

The makers behind a 'vegan' version of the classic Italian dessert, that killed a woman with a dairy allergy, will face trial for manslaughter. Anna Bellisario, 20, ordered the 'vegan' tiramisu while dining out with her boyfriend at vegan fast food restaurant, Flower Burger, in Milan, Italy, on January 26 2023.She reportedly checked the label and asked for further information about the product due to her extreme dairy allergy.

She started to eat it after being given reassurances but fell ill after the second spoonful.Ms Bellisario took medication but shortly afterwards lost consciousness and later died at San Raffaele Hospital on February 5 202

