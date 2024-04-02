Team GB Athletes to Wear Traditional Union Jack at Olympics Following Backlash

Team GB athletes will wear the traditional Union Jack at the Olympics this summer, following a backlash over the team's pink and purple redesign. Designers for Team GB said changes were made to the Union Jack as the colours "synonymous with Great Britain" were "far from unique". Bath-based design agency Thisaway said they needed to find a way to “refresh” the colour palette ahead of this year's Paris Olympics.
But the move was met with furious backlash after a similar row broke out over England’s new kit for the Euros 2024. Nike revealed it had altered the cross using purple and blue horizontal stripes in what it called a "playful update" to the shirt. The Team GB redesign is aimed to appeal to a "new generation of sports fans", designers said. The colours were also changed on the “Supporters Flags” which are available for £12 on the Team GB shop. But a spokesperson for Team GB said: "Rest assured the Union flag will feature proudly on the team kit for Paris, as it always does.
