15-Year-Old Girl Fatally Shot by Police While Seeking Help

A 15-year-old girl was fatally shot by police while running towards them for help after being kidnapped by her father. The incident occurred in Hesperia, California, on September 27, 2022. The shocking video footage shows the girl following the officers' instructions and crawling on her hands and knees before being shot multiple times. A deputy at the scene desperately pleaded for the shooting to stop, as the girl's father was already in custody.

The police had initially claimed that the girl was armed and fired at them, but the video evidence contradicts this

