East Leake Micropub Named Best CAMRA Village Pub of the Year

A micropub in East Leake was once again named the best CAMRA village pub of the year. The Round RobInn on Main Street took to Facebook to announce the news on Thursday, March 28. CAMRA is an organisation that fights to keep pubs going across the country, with a focus on the serving of good quality real ale and cider. The Nottinghamshire micropub is known for its ales and regularly shares updates on social media about which ales are available for customers.

In the recent post, the pub wrote: "We just wanted to let you know that your local micropub, The Round Robinn has been awarded Nottinghamshire CAMRA Village Pub of the Year 2024, we have also been awarded with overall runner up which includes both urban and village pubs

