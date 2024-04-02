Woman fulfills dream of climbing Stairway to Heaven after being bedbound for decades

This is the moment a Co Fermanagh woman fulfilled her dream of climbing the Stairway to Heaven climb after being bedbound for over two decades. Michelle Cowan, 41, accomplished the feat as part of a fundraiser for a disability charity.

She was diagnosed with ME at 15 and was bedbound until the age of 28. Michelle made a miraculous recovery and is now able to walk with support.

