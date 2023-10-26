You can now surf, snowboard, ski and skate in Orchard Road at this new attraction

Orchard Road is no longer all about shopping, movies and eating. With Trifecta opening its doors from Oct 28, you can now go surfing, skating and even snowboarding in the heart of town.

But the sprawling space located next to Somerset Skate Park is more than just a convivial spot for the sporty set to hang out at. Those who aren’t sweating it out are also welcome (no admission fee), whether it’s getting food and drinks at Butter, a café in collaboration between the well-loved Two Men Bagel House and The Ride Side, the adventure company behind Trifecta, or just chilling at the breezy space on comfy couches overlooking the surf arena.

Season passes that give you daily access to open sessions across all three arenas are also available. A snow arena season pass starts at $320, while an all-access season pass starts at $640 monthly.To commemorate the opening of Trifecta, it’s holding a Launch Festival from Oct 28 to Nov 19. headtopics.com

Opening week (Oct 28 to Nov 3) sees a host of arena showcases by the experts. Among them, Japanese skateboarding Olympic gold medallist Sakura Yosozumi will be showcasing her skills in the skate bowl, while pro surfers from the Citywave pro team in Berlin will be conducting surfing classes. Trifecta’s certified instructors will be holding basic surf, snow and skate classes too.

A Community Art Market, art exhibitions and even DJ takeovers will take place Nov 4-5. From Nov 11-12, expect film screenings and workshops on strength and mobility as well as breathwork and cold immersion. It all culminates in the Trifecta Music Festival happening on Nov 18-19, a two-day music extravaganza headlined by Aussie singer-songwriter Ruel and Thai indie-popster Phum Viphurit. Music fest tix from $98. headtopics.com

