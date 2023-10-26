Taiwanese star Michelle Chen trips on dress and falls on stage at Macau gig

, 40, was performing at a Macau Greater Bay Area concert earlier this week when she met with a small mishap.to tread down a flight of steps on stage, Michelle’s foot caught onto the un-lifted side of the fabric, causing her to trip.Thankfully, Michelle appeared unharmed by the fall, if slightly embarrassed. She covered her face with her hand for a split second, laughing at herself before continuing her descent to the foot of the stairs, where she stumbled again.

This time, she was able to catch her balance, and carried on with the rest of the performance like a pro. She would later address the incident on social media: “I fell down the moment I got on stage to perform ‘The Girl of Alishan’ today, but I got back up, I’m okay!”

Michelle's fans were relieved to hear she's doing fine, with one very supportive netizen writing: "I really wanted to rush up on stage to catch you, but I'm glad you're well!"

