'Rocking the SG lepak style': Fan spots Sam Smith at Orchard Road in singlet and shorts

Sam Smith was spotted along Orchard Road on Oct 25.Drima ChakrabortyBritish pop star Sam Smith took the adage to heart when they were spotted walking down Orchard Road wearing a truly local outfit.

A video uploaded by TikTok user Skyler26remy yesterday (Oct 25) shows Sam, 31, in a black singlet and black shorts — the polar opposite of their concert outfits which include elaborate corsets, studded cowboy hats and oversized fur jackets.

They are also seen wearing white sneakers with lime green socks, walking and chatting with a companion. The video appears to have been taken outside Tang Plaza. "Rocking the SG lepak style," a netizen commented, while another remarked that their dress code was "on point"."Bro just randomly jalan at Orchard ah?" a netizen wrote incredulously. headtopics.com

Some suggested that Singaporeans "don't care about famous people" or can only recognise South Korean celebrities. A netizen who had also run into Sam wrote: "I saw them around that time too near Takashimaya (Ngee Ann City) and no one was seen asking for pics though."

"I didn't ask too because I don't want to them freely walking around Orchard," Skyler26remy responded. "I just said hi and they replied with a hello and flying kiss."Sam was in town for Gloria The Tour live on Oct 24, their first visit to Singapore since 2018's two-night concert in 2018.https://www.instagram.com/p/Cy04AUjMzfz/ headtopics.com

