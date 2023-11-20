The Global Antibiotic Pipeline and the Need for New Drug Development

The global antibiotic pipeline is running dry. How can Singapore spur new drug development? As bacterial infections become ever more challenging to cure, we should explore and contextualise incentives for antibiotic development, say NUS professors Hsu Li Yang, Wee Hwee Lin and Joanne Yoong.The global antibiotic development pipeline is stagnating, leading to a situation where bacterial infections are becoming ever more challenging to cure.

Imagine a world where bacterial infections are untreatable: A simple prick by a rose thorn, childbirth, or even the most minor surgery runs the risk of sepsis that no known drugs can cure. These scenarios have thankfully faded from common experience with the development of penicillin and other antibiotics since the 1940s —When faced with new antimicrobial agents, microbes like bacteria will adapt, eventually becoming resistant to the drugs. While this is a natural evolutionary process, the pace of antimicrobial resistance development has been rapidly accelerated by the breadth and depth of our collective human activit





