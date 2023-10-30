UN warns greenhouse gas-cutting pledges put Earth on track for catastrophic warming

Countries' greenhouse gas-cutting pledges put Earth on track for warming far beyond key limits, potentially up to a catastrophic 2.9 degrees Celsius this century, the United Nations said on Monday (Nov 20), urging G20 nations to boost emissions cuts.
The UN Environment Programme's annual Emissions Gap report is released just ahead of crucial COP28 climate talks in Dubai and will feed into the global response to a sobering official"stocktake" of the With this year expected to be the hottest in human history, UNEP said"the world is witnessing a disturbing acceleration in the number, speed and scale of broken climate records". Taking into account countries' carbon-cutting plans, UNEP warned that the planet is on a path for disastrous heating of between 2.5 degrees Celsius and 2.9 degrees Celsius by 2100. Based just on existing policies and emissions-cutting efforts, global warming would reach 3 degrees Celsiu
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 5. / 66,3 Read more »
Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 8. / 28,125 Read more »
Asian countries must ‘insulate’ overall relations from issues: Singapore PM\u003Cp\u003E\u003Cstrong\u003EPM Lee said countries must cooperate pragmatically for mutual benefit.\u003C/strong\u003E\u003C/p\u003E\n\u003Cp\u003ESingapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong encouraged Asian countries to “insulate their overall relations” from disputes and “cooperate pragmatically for mutual benefit.”\u003C/p\u003E\n\u003Cp\u003EIn his speech at the Asia Future Summit 2023, Lee cited Japan- Korea and China-Australia as countries that have improved their ties.\u003C/p\u003E\n\u003Cp\u003E“Japan and Korea are working hard to put their historical differences behind them. China and Australia, do not see eye-to-eye on strategic issues, but they also have a deep economic relationship. China has lifted tariffs on Australian barley exports, and I am told have just recently removed barriers to Australian hay exports. So even countries that are not like-minded allies need to learn to cooperate and co-exist with one another,” Lee said.\u003C/p\u003E\n\u003Cp\u003EDisputes between countries are one of the three broad challenges Asia is facing, said Lee.\u003C/p\u003E\n\u003Cp\u003EThe other two which Lee mentioned are increasing political contestation and the growing mood of nationalism and protectionism.\u003C/p\u003E\n\u003Cp\u003E“For Asia to realise its promise despite these difficulties, we all need to demonstrate a high standard of statesmanship, and strong resolve to focus on shared interests. There are still many opportunities for win-win cooperation amongst Asian countries,” Lee said.\u003Cbr /\u003E\n \u003C/p\u003E
Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 22,5 Read more »
Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 5. / 66,3 Read more »
Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 5. / 66,3 Read more »
Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 2. / 72,072 Read more »