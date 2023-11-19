Married man sentenced for molesting boys over four years

The 40-year-old married man, who was also sentenced to eight strokes of the cane and fined $2,500, had touched the boys’ private parts, among other lewd acts, over a span of four years. The offences took place from 2015 to 2018 mainly in school, in a clubroom for the co-curricular activity (CCA), sometimes in full view of other CCA members. One boy became a victim at 13 and suffered in silence for three years, as he did not know who he could approach for help.

The man, an allied educator at the time of the offences, pleaded guilty a second time on Nov 20 to six charges involving five boys who were between 13 and 15 years old at the time. The charges included multiple counts of molestation. Twenty-three other charges, including those linked to the remaining eight boys, were considered during sentencing. His wife watched the proceedings from the gallery in a district court.S’pore Idol ex-judge Ken Lim’s seven sex offence charges to be heard in separate trials The man pleaded guilty in October 2022 to the six charges, but this plea was later rejecte





thenewpaper » / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Asian shares rise as S&P 500 records longest win streak in two yearsSYDNEY : Asian share markets rallied on Thursday and the dollar was weaker after most U.S stocks edged higher and the S&P 500 recorded its longest winning streak in two years, with investors on high alert for signs that global interest rates have peaked.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 5. / 66,3 Read more »

More than 500 migrants rescued off Spain's Canary IslandsMADRID: More than 500 migrants were rescued in the Atlantic Ocean off Spain's Canary Islands, the Spanish coastguard said on Saturday (Nov 4), as the number of people arriving on the archipelago so far this year neared an all-time record posted in 2006.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 5. / 66,3 Read more »

Scam letter using AGC letterhead asks for ‘500 million Indonesian rupiah’“This letter is a fake and was not sent by AGC,” the statement from AGC says

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 2. / 72,072 Read more »

From ad boards to seaboards: Philippine advertising star pivots to saving the world’s coastsCoastal 500 is one of 15 nominees for the Earthshot Prize 2023. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 4. / 68,9 Read more »

22yo man says he has feelings for his 30yo married internship supervisor'Even though she is eight years older than me, I've never had a crush on someone so deeply before', he wrote

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 2. / 72,072 Read more »

Soh Rui Yong shares details of his ‘first records as married man’ in Valencia Half MarathonHe tied the knot last month and trained hard for the Valencia Half Marathon in Spain, where he set new records.

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 2. / 72,072 Read more »