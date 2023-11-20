Israeli Forces Strike Hospital in Gaza, Killing 12

Gaza's Hamas-run Health Ministry reported that Israeli forces struck the Indonesian Hospital, killing at least 12 people, including patients. Dozens more were wounded and around 700 people remained trapped inside the medical centre. Israel did not immediately comment. Gaza prepared for further Israeli military operations, while hopes for a ceasefire grew.





straits_times » / 🏆 4. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israeli Tanks Advance on Gaza Hospital as Hamas Denies AccusationsIsraeli tanks have advanced on Gaza City's main hospital, accusing Hamas of using patients as human shields. Hamas denies the accusations and claims that the hospital is under siege, resulting in the deaths of 32 patients in the last three days. The armed wing of Hamas has offered to release women and children in exchange for a five-day truce.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 5. / 66,3 Read more »

Israeli troops find Hamas command centre in Gaza hospitalIsraeli troops discover a command centre and weapons belonging to Hamas militants in Gaza's largest hospital, raising concerns about the safety of civilians. Hamas denies the accusation and dismisses Israeli statements as propaganda.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 15. / 21 Read more »

Israeli Soldiers Discover Hamas Tunnel at Gaza HospitalIsraeli soldiers found a tunnel shaft used by Hamas militants at Gaza's Al Shifa hospital, the army said, while the UN voiced concern no aid would be delivered to Palestinians on Friday (Nov 17) via the Rafah crossing with Egypt.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 98,56 Read more »

Hamas says its fighters engaged Israeli force infiltrating GazaGAZA - Hamas fighters engaged with an Israeli force that infiltrated the Gaza Strip and returned to their base after destroying some Israeli military equipment, the Palestinian group's armed wing Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades said on Sunday (Oct 22).

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 9. / 26,25 Read more »

Thousands of civilians flee north Gaza as Israeli troops and Hamas fighters clashThe leader of Hamas is trapped inside a bunker, says Israel. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 7. / 28,125 Read more »

Israeli, Hamas fighters in close combat in Gaza City as civilians fleeSome 50,000 Palestinian civilians have left northern Gaza. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 7. / 28,125 Read more »