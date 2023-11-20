Can Singapore fight antibiotic resistance with innovative drugs?

The global antibiotic development pipeline is stagnating, leading to a situation where bacterial infections are becoming ever more challenging to cure. As bacterial infections become ever more challenging to cure, we should explore and contextualise incentives for antibiotic development, say NUS professors Hsu Li Yang, Wee Hwee Lin and Joanne Yoong. When faced with new antimicrobial agents, microbes like bacteria will adapt, eventually becoming resistant to the drugs.

While this is a natural evolutionary process, the pace of antimicrobial resistance development has been rapidly accelerated by the breadth and depth of our collective human activity





