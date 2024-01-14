Taiwan President-elect Lai Ching-te Wins Election Despite China's Warnings

Taiwan President-elect Lai Ching-te of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) won comfortably in the presidential election, despite China's warnings of an 'evil path' to war. China strongly opposes Lai and the DPP due to their perceived favorability towards independence, a red line for Beijing. Lai's victory signals Taiwan's desire to move on from decades of anxiety about China.





ChannelNewsAsia » / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Taiwan's President-elect Lai Ching-te to Continue Tsai Government's PoliciesTaiwan's President-elect Lai Ching-te is expected to continue the policies of the Tsai government, particularly on issues concerning China and alignment with the US. However, it remains uncertain if he will deviate from Tsai's approach in the future. Lai will likely face challenges from China during his term.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Taiwan's President-elect to Face Challenges with ChinaTaiwan's new president-elect, Lai Ching-te, is likely to face his toughest task yet when he takes office in May and has to deal with the ire of China which has repeatedly denounced him as a dangerous separatist.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Taiwan's President-elect Calls for Dialogue with ChinaTaiwan's president-elect Lai Ching-te, of the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), called for dialogue with China 'to replace confrontation' after winning the presidential election.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Taiwan's Presidential Election Not a Hot Topic on WeiboNews of Taiwan's presidential election did not make it to Weibo’s list of the hottest topics. A computer programmer in China expressed concerns that Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan could lead to a war between China and the US. However, he believes that the outcome of Taiwan's election is irrelevant as Taiwan is caught in the US-China rivalry and will eventually be reclaimed by China.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Taiwan's DPP faces governance challenges with new presidentWith the DPP losing control of the legislature, Taiwan's new president, Mr Lai Ching-te (left), will have a tough time trying to pass policies or set the agenda.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Former President Ma Ying-jeou not invited to Taiwan opposition party's campaign rallyFormer president Ma Ying-jeou is conspicuously missing from the guest list of Taiwan's opposition Kuomintang's (KMT) biggest campaign rally. The rally, considered critical for the KMT campaign, is the final one before the presidential election. Ma, who had been actively supporting the KMT's candidate, will not be attending as he was not invited.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »