Taiwan's President-elect Lai Ching-te to Continue Tsai Government's Policies

Taiwan's President-elect Lai Ching-te is expected to continue the policies of the Tsai government, particularly on issues concerning China and alignment with the US. However, it remains uncertain if he will deviate from Tsai's approach in the future. Lai will likely face challenges from China during his term.





The Straits Times » / 🏆 8. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Taiwan's President-elect Calls for Dialogue with ChinaTaiwan's president-elect Lai Ching-te, of the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), called for dialogue with China 'to replace confrontation' after winning the presidential election.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Taiwan's President-elect to Face Challenges with ChinaTaiwan's new president-elect, Lai Ching-te, is likely to face his toughest task yet when he takes office in May and has to deal with the ire of China which has repeatedly denounced him as a dangerous separatist.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Chinese President Xi Jinping Pays Tribute to Mao Zedong, Expresses Confidence in Unification with TaiwanChinese President Xi Jinping pays tribute to Mao Zedong and expresses confidence in the future unification of mainland China with Taiwan.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Former President Ma Ying-jeou not invited to Taiwan opposition party's campaign rallyFormer president Ma Ying-jeou is conspicuously missing from the guest list of Taiwan's opposition Kuomintang's (KMT) biggest campaign rally. The rally, considered critical for the KMT campaign, is the final one before the presidential election. Ma, who had been actively supporting the KMT's candidate, will not be attending as he was not invited.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

Taiwan's DPP faces governance challenges with new presidentWith the DPP losing control of the legislature, Taiwan's new president, Mr Lai Ching-te (left), will have a tough time trying to pass policies or set the agenda.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Fake Videos Circulate Ahead of Taiwan's Presidential ElectionTwo days before Taiwan's presidential election, fake videos featuring President Tsai Ing-wen circulated online. These videos, created using AI-generated voiceovers and fake show hosts, were based on a false document titled 'The Secret History Of Tsai Ing-wen'. Despite efforts to delete or ban the videos, they kept reappearing on social platforms. This is not the first instance of misinformation during Taiwan's election campaign. Another fake video showed US congressman Rob Wittman promising military support for Taiwan if two DPP candidates win the election. The video was debunked by AFP's Fact Check service.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »