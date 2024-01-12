Former President Ma Ying-jeou not invited to Taiwan opposition party's campaign rally

Former president Ma Ying-jeou is conspicuously missing from the guest list of Taiwan's opposition Kuomintang's (KMT) biggest campaign rally. The rally, considered critical for the KMT campaign, is the final one before the presidential election. Ma, who had been actively supporting the KMT's candidate, will not be attending as he was not invited.





STForeignDesk » / 🏆 4. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Taiwan election interference accusations escalateAccusations of election interference escalate in Taiwan as political parties accuse each other of benefiting from shadowy ploys. The main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) accuses the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of hyping up the China threat. A mistaken air raid alert warning about a missile crossing into Taiwan's airspace adds fuel to the fire. KMT presidential candidate criticizes DPP's use of government machinery to create fear and win votes.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Taiwan's Presidential Election Not a Hot Topic on WeiboNews of Taiwan's presidential election did not make it to Weibo’s list of the hottest topics. A computer programmer in China expressed concerns that Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan could lead to a war between China and the US. However, he believes that the outcome of Taiwan's election is irrelevant as Taiwan is caught in the US-China rivalry and will eventually be reclaimed by China.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Taiwan's ruling party candidate receives enthusiastic support from women at campaign rallyHundreds of women in Taiwan show their support for ruling Democratic Progressive Party's presidential candidate Lai Ching-te at a campaign rally in Pingtung county.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Taiwan politicians shift focus to in-person campaigning ahead of electionsTaiwan's politicians are training their firepower on 'land battles', or in-person campaigning, as this is the last weekend ahead of the Jan 13 legislative and presidential elections.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

Identity Differences Remain a Factor in Taiwan's ElectionMost voters going into Taiwan’s election on Saturday identify as Taiwanese. This hasn’t always been the case, and beneath the consensus, identity differences continue to be a factor in this election.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Explainer: Key Issues in Taiwan's Jan 13 Elections and Global Geopolitical ImpactMore than 19 million people are eligible to vote when Taiwan heads to the polls on Saturday (Jan 13) to elect a president and legislature. Three candidates from three parties with differing views on the island's relationship with China are competing for the presidency. Experts said that this election will have an impact on cross-strait ties and the United States-China relationship. TODAY explains who the candidates are, what issues are set to influence the vote and what this means for the world and Singapore.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »