South Korean footballer fulfills dream of playing at Seoul World Cup Stadium, but for Singapore

At the age of 10, Song Ui-young dreamt of becoming a professional footballer and playing for his national team. Inspired by South Korea’s magical run at the 2002 World Cup which they jointly hosted with Japan, Song's wish was to one day represent the country and play at the Seoul World Cup Stadium. Fast forward about two decades, and Song – now an established pro – will take to the field at the same stadium. But he will be wearing the jersey of the away team, Singapore.

It is a jersey which now represents home. “Somehow, I made my dream (come true). To be honest, I really feel appreciative to Singapore and FAS (Football Association of Singapore),” Song, 30, told CNA in an interview at the Lions' hotel on Tuesday (Nov 14). “What I can do for those who helped me and who gave me this opportunity (is that) I just put 100 per cent of my effort and work hard ... I’m ready to do my best for Singapore at this coming game.”Song arrived in Singapore as an 18-year-old and played for Home United – now known as Lion City Sailors – in the Prime Leagu

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELNEWSASİA: 'Blue-eyed Korean' tasked with shaking up Seoul politicsSEOUL: South Korea -born American doctor John Linton is on a mission no other foreigner has ever undertaken in ethnically homogenous South Korea : trying to shake up the country's highly confrontational politics.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »

THENEWPAPER: Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in expecting their first child in FebruarySEOUL – South Korea n idol Lee Seung-gi is set to become a father. South Korea n media outlet JTBC News reported on Wednesday that his wife, South Korea n actress Lee Da-in, is pregnant with their first child. The news was confirmed by the 36-year-old...

Source: thenewpaper | Read more »

CHANNELNEWSASİA: South Korea detains man after 2 police officers stabbed outside presidential compound: ReportSEOUL: South Korea n authorities on Tuesday (Oct 31) detained a man after two police officers were stabbed outside the compound housing the presidential office in the capital Seoul, news agency Yonhap reported.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »

THENEWPAPER: South Korean night-life district mourns dead a year after Halloween crushSEOUL – A year after 159 Halloween revellers were killed in a crowd crush in South Korea , the capital’s night-life district of Itaewon was quiet on Saturday, the area’s usual festivities replaced by mourning for those died. In the days before Halloween, seasonal...

Source: thenewpaper | Read more »

STFOREİGNDESK: Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun submits drug test samples to South Korean policeThe 48-year-old South Korea n actor tested negative in a rapid drug test that was taken on Saturday. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: STForeignDesk | Read more »

THENEWPAPER: Local TikToker gets her South Korean husband to try half-boiled eggsEveryone eats eggs. But not everyone has them the Singapore an way – half-boiled, with drops of dark soya sauce, and slurped from a saucer. So when local TikToker Felicia Song brought her South Korea n husband to a coffee shop for breakfast recently, his...

Source: thenewpaper | Read more »