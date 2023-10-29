South Korean night-life district mourns dead a year after Halloween crush

People walk through a CCTV (closed-circuit television system) monitored alley in Itaewon, where the Halloween crowd crush occurred last year, in Seoul, South Korea, October 23, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Soo-hyeon/File Photo

People walk through an alley in Itaewon where the Halloween crowd crush occurred last year, in Seoul, South Korea, October 23, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Soo-hyeon/File photoSEOUL – A year after 159 Halloween revellers were killed in a crowd crush in South Korea, the capital’s night-life district of Itaewon was quiet on Saturday, the area’s usual festivities replaced by mourning for those died.

Lee Sung-min, who has lived and worked in the Seoul district for years, said he did not realise it was the Halloween weekend until early Saturday. The crowd surge last year led to the crush in a narrow alley in Itaewon, a disaster that many people in Seoul blamed on a lack of preparation and crowd control measures, with early calls for help going unanswered. Most of the people who died were aged in their 20s and 30s.

Gatherings have not been banned in Itaewon over Halloween this year though authorities and police were conducting crowd-control drills featuring an AI-backed network of nearly 1,000 closed-circuit TV cameras, ahead of the first anniversary of the disaster.

"I thought Hongdae would be better than Itaewon to celebrate Halloween with my boyfriend," said Cheon Ye-ji, a 19-year-old student. "It looks like the crowd is better controlled after last year's incident."

