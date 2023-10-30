Singapore Takes Steps to Compensate Scam Victims

The proposed shared responsibility framework is significant as it represents a first venture into compensatory measures to alleviate the hardship suffered by scam victims, says Rajah & Tann’s Jansen Chow. The profits reaped from these deceptive practices have soared into the trillions. Globally, scammers stole about US$1.02 trillion in the past year, according to an October report by non-profit organisation Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA) and data service provider ScamAdviser.

Singapore holds the unfortunate distinction of having the highest average scam amount per victim, according to the report

