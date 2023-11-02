Singapore must find 'right approach' to decide who takes responsibility for malware scam losses: MAS chief

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) on Oct 25 put out a long-awaited, which proposed that financial institutions and telecommunication companies that were negligent bear the responsibility of scam losses ahead of victims.
Police statistics show that more than 1,400 victims lost at least S$20.6 million (US$15 million) to malware scams between January and August. Almost half of these scams happened in the last two months of the period.
These safeguards will inevitably result in some inconvenience and friction in the consumer banking experience, but Mr Menon called for consumers to understand the need for “a trade-off between security and convenience”.
Asked when telcos were included in the discussions and if that was a reason why the draft framework took longer than expected, Mr Menon said: “Actually, as early as the middle of last year, by and large most of what you saw being released was already settled.
Authorities were also in “deep discussions” with social media platforms and others in the ecosystem to explore how these companies can “exercise greater responsibility” over how their platforms are being used.
Authorities have said the framework, which is targeted to be rolled out next year, aims to increase the accountability of financial institutions and telcos to their consumers, as well as preserve confidence in digital payments and digital banking in Singapore.
“There’s clearly more anxiety. We need to acknowledge that … We don’t want the anxiety to escalate into a loss of confidence. Because once confidence is lost, people will retreat from the digital economy.
