Singapore must find 'right approach' to decide who takes responsibility for malware scam losses: MAS chief

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) on Oct 25 put out a long-awaited, which proposed that financial institutions and telecommunication companies that were negligent bear the responsibility of scam losses ahead of victims.

Police statistics show that more than 1,400 victims lost at least S$20.6 million (US$15 million) to malware scams between January and August. Almost half of these scams happened in the last two months of the period.

These safeguards will inevitably result in some inconvenience and friction in the consumer banking experience, but Mr Menon called for consumers to understand the need for “a trade-off between security and convenience”.

Asked when telcos were included in the discussions and if that was a reason why the draft framework took longer than expected, Mr Menon said: “Actually, as early as the middle of last year, by and large most of what you saw being released was already settled.

Authorities were also in “deep discussions” with social media platforms and others in the ecosystem to explore how these companies can “exercise greater responsibility” over how their platforms are being used.

Authorities have said the framework, which is targeted to be rolled out next year, aims to increase the accountability of financial institutions and telcos to their consumers, as well as preserve confidence in digital payments and digital banking in Singapore.

“There’s clearly more anxiety. We need to acknowledge that … We don’t want the anxiety to escalate into a loss of confidence. Because once confidence is lost, people will retreat from the digital economy.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ASIAONECOM: National monuments of Singapore: Singapore Conference HallWhat is a National Monument? Who gazettes them? How many national monuments are there in Singapore? To date, the Preservation of Sites and Monuments, a division of National Heritage Board, has identified and gazetted 75 buildings, structures and sites of national significance as an integral part of Singapore’s built heritage.

Source: asiaonecom | Read more ⮕

TODAYONLINE: Singapore experiences highest-ever October temperature of 36.3°CSINGAPORE — Singapore experienced its hottest October day on Oct 9, the Meteorological Service Singapore said on Wednesday (Nov 1).

Source: TODAYonline | Read more ⮕

ASIAONECOM: Sales start for regular-priced tickets to Singapore Grand Prix 2024Singapore Grand Prix race promoter Singapore GP Pte Ltd has announced that it will start sales of regular priced tickets for the 2024 Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, after early bird tickets have sold out one month ahead of the expected promotional phase. The regular priced tickets will go on sale come Nov 1, 2023, at 10.

Source: asiaonecom | Read more ⮕

TODAYONLINE: Service outages: MAS bars DBS from acquiring new business ventures, reducing branch and ATM network sizes for 6 monthsSINGAPORE — DBS Bank has been barred from acquiring new business ventures by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), and also instructed not to reduce the size of its branch and automated teller machines (ATM) networks in Singapore.

Source: TODAYonline | Read more ⮕

STRAITS_TIMES: Founding lady of Singapore netball Tan Yoon Yin dies aged 94She founded and became the first president of the Singapore Women’s Netball Association in 1962. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕

ASIAONECOM: Johor Crown Prince says he envies Singapore's politicians and officialsJohor's Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim said he admired Singapore's politicians for their knowledge and professionalism, adding that relations between the Malaysian state and the Republic will continue to be very close.

Source: asiaonecom | Read more ⮕