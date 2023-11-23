Singapore's Core Inflation Rises to 3.3% in October

Singapore's core inflation rose to 3.3 per cent year-on-year in October, driven by higher inflation for services, retail and other goods, as well as increased electricity and gas costs. Overall inflation also increased to 4.7 per cent year-on-year in October.





TODAYonline » / 🏆 1. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Inflation rate in Singapore and how to protect yourself against rising inflationAs we navigate our way through a high-inflation climate, we look at the current inflation rate, how inflation is measured, and how we can protect ourselves from the effects of inflation. As we can see from the data above, inflation levels remain high in Singapore throughout 2023.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Indonesia October inflation inches up to 2.56%, within central bank targetJAKARTA: Indonesia's annual inflation rate edged up to 2.56 per cent in October, official data showed on Wednesday (Nov 1), roughly in line with expectations and safely within the central bank's target range for 2023. A Reuters poll of economists had expected the consumer price index to have risen 2.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Singapore experiences highest ever October temperature of 36.3°CSINGAPORE: Singapore experienced its hottest-ever October day on Oct 9, the Meteorological Service Singapore said on Wednesday (Nov 1). Temperatures exceeded 35 degrees in se

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Singapore experiences highest-ever October temperature of 36.3°CSINGAPORE — Singapore experienced its hottest October day on Oct 9, the Meteorological Service Singapore said on Wednesday (Nov 1).

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

[Updated] Inflation Rate in SG: How To Protect Yourself Against Rising InflationWhile inflation may seem like a beast that you cannot run from, there are many ways we can be proactive in making the most of the current economic situation

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 2. / 72 Read more »

Inflation in Singapore has eased but MAS 'not declaring victory yet': Central bank chiefIn an interview with CNA, outgoing MAS chief Ravi Menon also explains why he does not foresee a global recession in 2024.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »