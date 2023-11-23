Western Brands Feel Impact of Boycott Campaign in Egypt and Jordan

On a recent evening in Cairo, a worker cleaned tables at an empty McDonald’s restaurant. Branches of other Western fast-food chains in the Egyptian capital also appeared deserted. Over Israel’s military offensive in the Gaza Strip since the deadly Hamas attack in southern Israel on Oct 7. Western brands are feeling the impact in Egypt and Jordan, and there are signs the campaign is spreading in some other Arab countries, including Kuwait and Morocco.

Participation has been uneven, with only minor effects seen in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Some of the companies the campaign is directed at are perceived to have taken pro-Israeli stances, and some are alleged to have financial ties to Israel or investments there. As the campaign has started to spread, boycott calls being circulated on social media have expanded to list dozens of companies and products, prompting shoppers to shift to local alternatives





