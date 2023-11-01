Singapore experiences highest ever October temperature of 36.3°C

Below-average rainfall was also recorded across Singapore in October, with the highest anomaly of 72 per cent below average recorded at Yio Chu Kang, said the Met Service. Short-duration thundery showers fell over parts of Singapore in the afternoon on most days, which extended into the evening on a few of the days.

Following the haze episode that affected Singapore on Oct 7 and Oct 8, the haze situation gradually improved with increased showers over Singapore and the surrounding region later in the month.Afternoon thundery showers are expected on most days in the first half of November, with showers extending into the evening on a few days, said the Met Service.

Inter-monsoon conditions are also expected to set in during the first week of November. The period is characterised by light and variable winds, as well as thunderstorms which may at times be heavy.

