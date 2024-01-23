Singapore's Core Inflation Rises to 3.3% in December

Singapore's core inflation rose slightly to 3.3% year-on-year in December last year, driven by higher services inflation. Core inflation had reached a 14-year high of 5.5% in January and February before trending downwards. Meanwhile, the overall inflation rate was 3.7% in December, higher than November's 3.6%, due to increased private transport costs and services inflation.





TODAYonline » / 🏆 1. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Inflation to hopefully come down further though 'much will depend on external environment', says PM LeePrime Minister Lee Hsien Loong called on every Singaporean to come together to fulfil the nation’s aspirations, and secure a bright future for Singapore.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Chaos in Red Sea Disrupts Food Shipments, Threatens Food InflationVessels loaded with foodstuffs are among those avoiding attacks in the key waterway by sailing around Africa, a longer and costlier route. But lengthier shipping times risk making perishable foods unsellable, spooking the industry.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Chaos in Red Sea disrupts food shipments, threatens to halt food inflation slowdownVessels loaded with foodstuffs are among those avoiding attacks in the key waterway by sailing around Africa, a longer and costlier route.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Tamil Nadu to set up India's first net-zero industrial park with Singapore's assistanceThe southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu is partnering with Singapore to establish the country's first net-zero industrial park in Chennai, with a focus on manufacturing electrical vehicles and electronics.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Affordable Five-Room Flats in Central SingaporeThis article discusses the introduction of a new category of Plus flats in the public housing system in Singapore. It also highlights the impact on resale conditions and the rising prices of homes in these Plus locations. The article then focuses on the most affordable five-room flats in central neighbourhoods, emphasizing their proximity to amenities and connectivity to the city centre. A specific five-room unit in Toa Payoh is highlighted as a sensible option for families.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Kranji Primary School and Outram Secondary School to relocate in SingaporeKranji Primary School will move from Choa Chu Kang to Tengah in 2028, while Outram Secondary School will relocate to a new campus in Sengkang in 2026, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Tuesday (Jan 16). These were among the relocation plans announced by MOE to "better cater to changing demand for school and preschool places" in Singapore.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »