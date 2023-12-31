Inflation to hopefully come down further though 'much will depend on external environment', says PM Lee

In an era of rapid external and internal change, Singapore must work ever harder to keep its society together, and strengthen its sense of shared identity and nationhood, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in his annual New Year message. The global environment will remain challenging for some time to come, and Singapore will also undergo a leadership transition, he added.

He urged Singaporeans to stand together and to support Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and his fourth-generation team to build a nation that is “vibrant and inclusive, fair and competitive, and resilient and united”





