Setting the stage: Hamilton and other musicals to catch in 2024

The role was played by actor Brent Hill in the musical’s Australian tour, which ran from 2021 to April 2023. Meanwhile, American actor Anthony Ramos (Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts, 2023; Dumb Money, 2023) originated the dual roles of statesman John Laurens and Hamilton’s eldest child Philip.
She says: “I bought an A$225 (S$196) ticket in Melbourne, which was more than what I would normally spend on musical theatre. But I felt it was worth it for a show I would not soon forget. Hamilton is one of the best I have ever seen.”Actress Myla Williams is one of three performers who will be playing the title character in Matilda The Musical, from March 9 to 31 at the Sands Theatre.
In 2011, it debuted at West End, and clinched seven Olivier Awards in 2012, including for Best New Musical. The show then made its way to Broadway in 2013, where it won four Tonys, including Best Book of a Musical.
London-based actor-singer James Wolstenholme is set to play the part in Singapore, with Yolani Balfour, Donna Craig and Myla Williams as Matilda. “Matilda The Musical was well received in 2019, and we have no doubt it will be as successful in 2024. There will always be a demand for classic titles, which is why you will see Base bring back some shows for second and third runs.”The musical Dear Evan Hansen was performed off-Broadway in 2016. PHOTO: DEAR EVAN HANSEN/FACEBOOK
After premiering in Washington, DC in 2015, the production was performed both off and on Broadway in 2016, and won six Tony Awards a year later, including for Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score.
