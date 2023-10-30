Indonesia candidates call on president Jokowi to remain neutral ahead of 2024 poll

Indonesian President Joko Widodo is congratulated by the Mr Prabowo Subianto, who was his election rival, after his presidential inauguration for the second term, at the House of Representatives building in Jakarta, Indonesia on Oct 20, 2019.

Two potential successors of Indonesia's outgoing President Joko Widodo on Monday (Oct 30) called on him to remain neutral in the run-up to next year's election amid public criticism he may be trying to retain power after leaving office.

Presidential candidates Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo urged the leader to maintain neutrality ahead of the Feb 14, 2024 election, which is also being contested by Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto who is running with the president's son. headtopics.com

"We often meet with people who love the president and they have a message: the president must maintain neutrality," ex-Jakarta governor Anies told reporters after a lunch with Mr Jokowi and the other presidential candidates at the state palace.

Democracy activists and political sources have raised concerns over what they see as Mr Jokowi's attempts to cling to power and build a political dynasty, especially after a recent court ruling tweaked eligibility criteria, allowing the president's eldest son Mr Gibran Rakabuming Raka to join Mr Prabowo's ticket. headtopics.com

Analysts say the political maneouvering risks entrenching dynastic and patronage politics in a country that bore authoritarian rule for 32 years until 1998. Mr Prabowo, who has a slim lead in opinion polls, said Monday's lunch was held in an"intimate" environment. His spokesperson did not immediately respond to a comment about the call for Mr Jokowi to be neutral.

