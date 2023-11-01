Gaza aid distribution struggles amid overcrowding, debris, lack of fuel

The agency has also seen 67 of its workers killed in Gaza since Oct 7, the highest number of UN staff killed in any conflict in such a short span of time, it said. Israel is blockading Gaza and refuses to allow in fuel, saying it could be used by the Hamas militant group for their military goals.

Egyptian security sources and a Palestinian border official said there were plans to bring medical evacuees out of Gaza on Wednesday for treatment in Egypt. The death toll from the bombardment has caused international uproar. Medical authorities in Hamas-run Gaza said on Tuesday that 8,525 people including 3,542 minors had been killed.

A public health catastrophe is imminent, he said, amid the mass displacement and damage to water and sanitation infrastructure.

