German court orders Zverev to pay fine in physical abuse case

The Guardian reported that the Tiergarten District Court in Berlin fined Zverev 450,000 euros ($476,000). In January, the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) closed an investigation that was launched after another ex-girlfriend, tennis player Olga Sharypova, accused Zverev of domestic abuse. The ATP cited insufficient evidence as its reason for dropping the case.

Zverev, 26, is currently playing at the Paris Masters, where he beat Marton Fucsovics 4-6 7-5 6-4 on Tuesday. He is set to face Ugo Humbert in the second round on Wednesday. We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

