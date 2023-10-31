Liverpool's Thiago still out for League Cup tie, club's thoughts with Diaz

"Lucho (Diaz) is an incredible player and we knew that. But then you see him in the building and he's the person who always smiles so we really care about him," Lijnders told reporters on Tuesday."We try to support him now as much as we can - a lot of things out of our hands

The 32-year-old Thiago is still not training fully with Liverpool's first team squad due to setbacks from the hip injury that has sidelined the midfielder since April. "We really miss him, but he will take time. He will not be available. He's an unbelievable professional, unbelievable guy. We hope to get him back soon."

"Curtis, yeah, he trained yesterday, and how Curtis is, full of energy," he said."Really happy how he's playing for the team and that he's available." They defeated Leicester City 3-1 in the third round last month, while Bournemouth beat Stoke City 2-0.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

INDEPENDENTSG: Sailors and Hougang suffer away defeats in AFC Champions League and AFC CupSailors now third in their group in AFC Champions League and Hougang at the bottom of their group in AFC Cup.

Source: IndependentSG | Read more ⮕

INDEPENDENTSG: Charmaine Soh bids farewell after Singapore end 16-year wait for Netball Nations Cup titleSingapore's most capped player, Charmaine Soh, retires on a high note as Singapore win the Mirxes Nations Cup.

Source: IndependentSG | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Singapore's netball team wins Nations Cup title, ending 16-year title droughtSINGAPORE: Singapore's national netball team emerged victorious over Papua New Guinea in the final of the Mirxes Nations Cup on Saturday (Oct 28), ending a 16-year title drought with a 59-56 win at the OCBC Arena.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: FIFA sends 'prayers' to Liverpool's Diaz after father's kidnappingLONDON: FIFA president Gianni Infantino has sent "support and prayers" to Liverpool forward Luis Diaz following the kidnapping of his parents in Colombia. Diaz's mother has been rescued but do

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: MFE retains TV rights for next three seasons of Italian soccer cup, sources sayMILAN : Italy's top soccer league Serie A awarded commercial broadcaster MFE-MediaForEurope the TV rights for the next three seasons of the Italian Cup competition, in a deal worth around 168 million euros, two sources close to the matter said on Monday.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Afghanistan ambush Sri Lanka to continue memorable World Cup campaignPUNE, India: A spirited Afghanistan upset another former champion on Monday when Hashmatullah Shahidi's men defeated 1996 winners Sri Lanka by seven wickets to continue their memorable campaign at the 50-overs World Cup.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕