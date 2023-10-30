Sailors and Hougang suffer away defeats in AFC Champions League and AFC Cup

SINGAPORE: Singapore Premier League clubs, Lion City Sailors and Hougang United failed to maintain their winning momentum in their respective regional Asian competition matches on Oct 25. The Sailors were handed a 3-0 defeat to South Korean club Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in the AFC Champions League Group F match, while Hougang went down 3-1 to Indonesia club PSM Makassar in their AFC Cup Group H match.

Both clubs registered their first tournament win in their second match earlier in the month. The Sailors triumphed 2-1 against Kitchee at the Hong Kong Stadium, while the Cheetahs (Hougang’s nickname) sealed a 2-1 win at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

But both clubs faced stiffer opponents on match day three as the Sailors went up against two-time AFC Champions League winners (2006, 2016) Jeonbuk at the Jeonju World Cup Stadium. The South Korean club have won their domestic league title nine times, including for five consecutive years from 2017 to 2021.Jeonbuk led by head coach Dan Petrescu, a former Romania international footballer, took the lead as early as the fifth minute of the game through their Japanese attacking midfielder Jun Amano. headtopics.com

Although Sailors head coach Aleksandar Rankovic would have preferred a win and the three points, he acknowledged that it was not an easy game as they faced a team of a higher calibre. “Congratulations to Jeonbuk, they deserved this victory tonight. The result was a tough pill to swallow, even though we knew even before the game they had quality in their ranks. It was a difficult game and we were struggling especially in the first half. When you concede two very easy goals early on, you know it’s going to be a long evening ahead,” said the Sailors head coach after their match against Jeonbuk.With the defeat, Sailors are now in third place on three points in Group F.

The hosts started strong and went on the offensive early in the game. They were relentless in their attack and were rewarded with two goals in the first half, courtesy of Safrudin Tahar and Cape Verdean player Yuran Fernandes Lopes, in the 22nd and 29th minutes of the games. Portuguese striker Adilson Silva added the third goal in the 55th minute. headtopics.com