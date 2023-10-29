Liverpool cruise to 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest

Jota finished off a quick counter-attack to break the deadlock in the 31st minute and celebrated by holding up the shirt of team mate Luis Diaz, who missed the game following the kidnapping of his parents in his native Colombia.

Liverpool's second was a brilliant team goal as they sliced the Forest rearguard apart before Dominik Szoboszlai pulled the ball across the goal for Nunez to turn home. We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

Colombia rescues kidnapped mother of Liverpool footballer Luis DiazBOGOTA, Colombia: Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Saturday (Oct 28) said the mother of Liverpool football player Luis Diaz had been rescued after being kidnapped in northern Colombia. However, officials were still searching for his missing father. Read more ⮕

Colombia rescues kidnapped mother of Liverpool soccer player Luis DiazThe Colombian attorney general's office said officials were investigating the kidnapping of the parents of soccer player Luis Diaz. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Colombia rescues kidnapped mother of Liverpool soccer player Luis DiazBOGOTA - Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Saturday said the mother of Liverpool soccer player Luis Diaz had been rescued after being kidnapped in northern Colombia, but officials were still searching for his missing father. Read more ⮕

Holiday tragedy: 1 tourist dies, others injured after 10m-high glass bridge in Indonesia's forest park gives wayWhat began as a dream holiday for a group of tourists in Indonesia turned into tragedy when the glass bridge they were on suddenly gave way on Wednesday (Oct 25), leaving one dead and three others injured, according to The Jakarta Post. A group of 11 tourists from the neighbouring Cilacap regency were on The Geong, a popular tourist attraction... Read more ⮕

Talking Point 2023/2024 - Diabetes Part 2: How Can We Beat The Crisis?How does a country beat a silent killer that could potentially overwhelm our healthcare system if allowed to spiral out of control? Diana Ser uncovers the strategies and technologies that are available to help us fight back. Read more ⮕

Shanghai Port claim Chinese title after bad-tempered draw with ShandongHONG KONG : Shanghai Port claimed the Chinese Super League title at the end of a foul-tempered clash with nearest rivals Shandong Taishan on Sunday, picking up the point they needed with a 1-1 draw at Pudong Arena in a game that featured five red cards. Read more ⮕