After running 480km in a race against the world's elite, Singapore ultramarathoner calls it mission accomplished

Mr Joshua Toh ran about 480km at the ultramarathon race Backyard Ultra in Tennessee, USA on Oct 21, 2023, to finish 22nd out of 75 runners.

He spoke about the challenges he faced racing in Tennessee compared to Singapore, in particular the terrain and the climate340km in over 50 hours That was the distance he ran at the ultramarathon race Backyard Ultra in Tennessee, USA on Oct 21, to finish 22nd out of 75 runners."I had my dream in mind, which is to outlast everybody. That was the big dream that I had," said the Lieutenant Colonel from the Singapore Armed Forces' Special Operations Task Force.

Under the competition's rules, competitors must consecutively run 6.7km laps at the start of every hour. Those who fail to return before the hour is over, or choose not to start the next lap, are eliminated. headtopics.com

"Last year I did 51 loops and this year I finished with 72. That's 21 loops more, so I will say I'm definitely very happy with the result," he said. "Now that the race is over, I took a couple of days to catch up with my social media and WhatsApp messages. It's been very heartwarming to see all the words of encouragement and cheers given to me by so many people.

"It means at all times you have to be very, very focused on looking at the trail because if you just lose a little bit of focus, you will trip and fall, and so many people tripped and fell in the race," said Mr Toh."Luckily it didn't result in a serious sprain and it wasn't swollen, so I was able to walk it off after a couple of minutes," he said. headtopics.com

