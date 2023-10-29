Dortmund and Frankfurt play out gripping 3-3 draw

With rain lashing down, Omar Marmoush gave Frankfurt a 2-0 lead - the first goal coming from the penalty spot - before Dortmund fought back with goals from Marcel Sabitzer and Youssoufa Moukoko.

Frankfurt's 20-year-old Fares Chaibi then scored his first Bundesliga goal to make it 3-2 but Dortmund equalised again when Karim Adeyemi found space on the wing and crossed the ball for Julian Brandt to tap in from close range.

The draw leaves Dortmund in fourth place, two points behind leaders Bayern Munich whom they play in 'Der Klassiker' clash on Saturday. Frankfurt are seventh, seven points behind Dortmund.

Shanghai Port claim Chinese title after bad-tempered draw with ShandongHONG KONG : Shanghai Port claimed the Chinese Super League title at the end of a foul-tempered clash with nearest rivals Shandong Taishan on Sunday, picking up the point they needed with a 1-1 draw at Pudong Arena in a game that featured five red cards. Read more ⮕

Commentary: South China Sea isn’t the place to play ‘game of chicken’After Chinese and Philippine vessels collided off the disputed Second Thomas Shoal, one question arises: Is this the one that triggers a US-China clash? RSIS’ Collin Koh weighs in. Read more ⮕

‘I like to play 18 holes, not 9’: Aussie golf courses to make way for green space amid urbanisationAs city populations grow and vacant land becomes more sparse, the pressure to use golf courses for other needs increases. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Springboks chase more than World Cup glory in ParisPARIS : South Africa's Springboks play for much more than medals around their necks and will have the hopes and dreams of 62 million compatriots on their shoulders when they take on New Zealand in the World Cup final in Paris on Saturday. Read more ⮕

FIFA ratifies 10-month worldwide ban for Newcastle's TonaliNewcastle United's Italy international Sandro Tonali's ban for breaches of rules on betting on matches will apply worldwide, the world governing body said on Friday, meaning the midfielder is currently unable to play for the Premier League side. Read more ⮕