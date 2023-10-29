HEAD TOPICS

Colombia rescues kidnapped mother of Liverpool footballer Luis Diaz

BOGOTA, Colombia: Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Saturday (Oct 28) said the mother of Liverpool football player Luis Diaz had been rescued after being kidnapped in northern Colombia. However, officials were still searching for his missing father.

BOGOTA, Colombia: Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Saturday (Oct 28) said the mother of Liverpool football player Luis Diaz had been rescued after being kidnapped in northern Colombia.The Colombian attorney general's office earlier said that it assembled a team of investigators to search for the couple in Barrancas, a municipality in Colombia's northern La Guajira province.

The National Police confirmed the rescue of Diaz's mother, Cilenis Marulanda, and said she spoke with director William Rene Salamanca.

