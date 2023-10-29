Israel steps up ground operation against Hamas militants in Gaza

Telephone and internet communications were partially restored in Gaza after a more than day-long blackout that had badly impacted rescue operations as Israel pounded targets of the militant Hamas group that controls the territory.

Israeli Defence Force (IDF) fighter jets struck over 450 military targets belonging to Hamas in the Gaza Strip, including operational command centres, observation posts, and anti-tank missile launch posts, the military said.

Medical authorities in the Gaza Strip, which has a population of 2.3 million people, said on Sunday 8,005 Palestinians - including 3,324 minors - had been killed in Israel's campaign to obliterate the Iran-backed Hamas militants. headtopics.com

Israel will allow a dramatic increase in aid to Gaza in the coming days and Palestinian civilians should head to a"humanitarian zone" in the south of the tiny territory, said Colonel Elad Goren of Cogat, the Israeli Defence Ministry agency that coordinates with the Palestinians.

"I wish God will have mercy on us and the war stops," said Rami Al-Erqan, a father cradling his daughter, one of his six children."We reached a state where we wish to have died under the rubble just to find some rest. Our life is torture." headtopics.com

They later said their fighters had clashed with Israeli forces northwest of Gaza and had also set fire to two Israeli tanks. There was no immediate word from Israel on the claims. The Red Crescent says some 14,000 people have sought shelter at the hospital from Israeli air strikes.

