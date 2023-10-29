Israel expands ground campaign against Hamas in ‘second stage’ of Gaza war

A view shows rockets launched from Gaza, as seen from Israel's border with Gaza, in southern Israel, on Oct 28.The Israeli military appears to have begun an invasion of Gaza, sending troops into the enclave, in what appears to be its longest and most ambitious ground incursion.

Mr Ahmed said he only found out on Sunday that his cousin was killed in an air strike on Friday because of the blackout. Thousands of desperate Gaza residents broke into warehouses and distribution centres of the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA), grabbing flour and “basic survival items”, the organisation said on Sunday.

Israel has tightened its blockade and bombarded Gaza for three weeks since Hamas' devastating Oct 7 attack. At least 1,400 Israelis were killed in the deadliest day of the nation's 75-year history, Israeli authorities said.

Displaced Palestinians staying in tents in Gaza’s Khan Younis described dire living conditions, with little access to food and water and having to queue hours for the toilet. Mr Netanyahu pledged to spare no effort to free the more than 200 hostages, including Americans and other foreigners, held by Hamas.

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk offered his SpaceX's Starlink satellite network to support communications in Gaza for "internationally recognised aid organisations". Israel responded that it would fight the move, saying Hamas would "use it for terrorist activities".

