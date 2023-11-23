Israel-Hamas war in Gaza to pause with release of hostages

A pause in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza will start on Friday morning (Nov 24) with the first hostages to be released hours later, mediator Qatar said, after nearly seven weeks of fighting. Families of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza and of Palestinians detained by Israel were forced to wait an extra day after the breakthrough four-day truce deal was put on hold.

Qatar, which facilitated the truce deal along with Egypt and the United States, said the pause would begin on Friday at 7am (0500 GMT) with the"first batch" of 13 civilian hostages being handed over about nine hours later. The armed wing of Hamas, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, confirmed the ceasefire would start at 7am under the deal that is also intended to provide aid to Gaza's 2.4 million residents struggling to survive with shortages of food, water and fue





ChannelNewsAsia » / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Humanitarian pause' in Hamas-Israel war is urged to aid Gaza civiliansGAZA/JERUSALEM — The United Nations (UN), United States (US) and Canada appealed on Tuesday (Oct 24) for a humanitarian pause in the Israel-Hamas war to allow safe deliveries of aid to civilians short of food, water, medicine and electricity in the Israeli-besieged Gaza Strip.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

'Humanitarian pause' in Hamas-Israel war is urged to aid Gaza civiliansGAZA: The United Nations, United States and Canada appealed on Tuesday (Oct 24) for a humanitarian pause in the Israel-Hamas war to allow safe deliveries of aid to civilians stricken by shortages of food, water, medicine and electricity in the Israeli-besieged enclave.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

World leaders seek to suspend Israel-Hamas fighting for Gaza aidThey are also trying to prevent the latest escalation in violence from spreading. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Israel's military tells UN in Gaza: Ask Hamas for fuelUNITED NATIONS: Israel's military suggested on Tuesday (Oct 24) that the United Nations ask Hamas for fuel supplies after the UN agency providing aid to Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip warned it would have to halt operations on Wednesday night if no fuel was delivered.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Israel presses ground campaign against Hamas in 'second stage' of Gaza warJERUSALEM: Israeli forces waged ground operations against Hamas in Gaza on Sunday (Oct 29) in what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the second phase of a three-week-old war aimed

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Israel presses ground campaign against Hamas in 'second stage' of Gaza warIsrael's prime minister warned Israelis to expect a 'long and hard' campaign. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »