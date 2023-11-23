Indonesian Court Documents Reveal Chain of Events in Toxic Cough Syrup Case

Indonesian court documents have revealed for the first time the chain of events that led to toxic ingredients being used in cough syrup that was among the products blamed for the deaths of more than 200 children in the country last year.

According to the previously unreported 373-page court ruling in a criminal case of officials at Indonesia drugmaker Afi Farma, the seeds of the tragedy were sown in 2021 during a global shortage of pharmaceutical grade propylene gylcol (PG), a key base for syrupy medicines. The same year, CV Samudera Chemical — a small Indonesian soap ingredient supplier struggling during the Covid-19 pandemic — began selling drums of industrial grade ethylene glycol (EG) repackaged as PG, the ruling said, citing testimony from CV Samudera Chief Executive Endis, who goes by one name





TODAYonline » / 🏆 1. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Indonesian court jails pharma CEO, 3 others over deadly cough syrupThey were accused of not testing ingredients from their suppliers thoroughly enough. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Indonesian court jails CEO, 3 others, over deadly cough syrupJAKARTA — An Indonesian court sentenced to jail on Wednesday (Nov 1) the chief executive and three other officials of a company whose cough syrup has been linked to the death of more than 200 children, for violating drug safety laws, the company's lawyer said.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Alaska Air pilot in aborted flight said he used 'magic' mushrooms, documents showALASKA — An off-duty pilot charged with trying to disable the engines of an Alaska Airlines jet in flight told police afterwards he was suffering a nervous breakdown, had taken psychedelic mushrooms two days earlier and had not slept in 40 hours, court documents showed on Tuesday (Oct 24).

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Off-duty US pilot who tried to shut down engines was on mushrooms: DocumentsLOS ANGELES: The off-duty United States pilot who tried to shut down the engines of a plane mid-flight over the weekend had taken magic mushrooms and thought he was having a nervous breakdown,

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Alaska Air pilot in aborted flight said he used 'magic' mushrooms, documents showAn off-duty pilot charged with trying to disable the engines of an Alaska Airlines jet in flight told police afterward he was suffering a nervous breakdown, had taken psychedelic mushrooms two days earlier and had not slept in 40 hours, court documents showed on Tuesday (Oct 24).

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Scam letter using AGC letterhead asks for ‘500 million Indonesian rupiah’“This letter is a fake and was not sent by AGC,” the statement from AGC says

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 2. / 72 Read more »